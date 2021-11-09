Today’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day! Here’s who has deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chicken sandwiches have grown to be a tasty staple of several major fast food chains, so much so that we have a national holiday for it.
Nov. 9 is known as National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and several restaurants have deals for people to pick up a sandwich to celebrate, according to a list compiled by USA Today.
- Burger King is giving a free Ch’King with any purchase of $3 or more Tuesday.
- KFC is giving people free sandwiches for UberEats with a order of a minimum of $15.
- McDonald’s is giving a free medium fries and soft drink for chicken sandwich purchases made in the app.
- If you’re going for the southwest feel, Del Taco is offering a buy one, get one crispy chicken taco offer.
- Publix is also giving a buy one, get one for its Crispy Tender Bacon Sandwich out of its deli.
- Finally, Church’s Chicken is giving free chicken sandwiches for DoorDash orders of $20 or more.