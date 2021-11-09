Today’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day! Here’s who has deals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chicken sandwiches have grown to be a tasty staple of several major fast food chains, so much so that we have a national holiday for it.

Nov. 9 is known as National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and several restaurants have deals for people to pick up a sandwich to celebrate, according to a list compiled by USA Today.

  • Burger King is giving a free Ch’King with any purchase of $3 or more Tuesday.
  • KFC is giving people free sandwiches for UberEats with a order of a minimum of $15.
  • McDonald’s is giving a free medium fries and soft drink for chicken sandwich purchases made in the app.
  • If you’re going for the southwest feel, Del Taco is offering a buy one, get one crispy chicken taco offer.
  • Publix is also giving a buy one, get one for its Crispy Tender Bacon Sandwich out of its deli.
  • Finally, Church’s Chicken is giving free chicken sandwiches for DoorDash orders of $20 or more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss