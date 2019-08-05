‘Today’ show’s Jenna Bush Hager welcomes 3rd child

(WFLA) — “Today” show co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager are parents for the third time.

The 37-year-old journalist shared the news on Instagram Monday morning.

“Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold “Hal” Hager! Hal come into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter,” Hager said.

Hager joined the Today show Monday to spill all of the details, calling it a beautiful moment, even in the midst of the weekend’s mass shootings.

“I think when you’re holed up in a hospital room with a newborn and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life’s for and to make the world better for our little babes,” she said, adding. “Even though the news outside these walls isn’t great, you see the joy in their eyes and know that’s what were here to do…to make their lives safe.”

Hager said that they are calling him Hal for short.

His older sisters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, were photographed meeting their baby brother for the first time. They have already nicknamed him “Hal Pal.”

The children’s grandparents are former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George,” she joked, clarifying, “He said it was a cool name.”

LATEST STORIES: