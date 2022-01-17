TOBA holds 42nd Annual MLK Leadership Breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs is continuing to carry out Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of courage, determination and constant will to fight for quality at their leadership breakfast.

“Dr. King set a vision for us, a dream for us, and we have to continue putting the action behind the vision we have in order for it to become reality,” said TOBA MLk Breakfast Co-Chair, Luke Washington.

From systemic racism and health disparities, to education inequality; In 2022, Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of civil rights for all remains.

“If we are going to build a city that everyone can live, work play and stay in, we have to be included ,” James Ransom said.

Ransom is a board member for TOBA. For nearly 43 years, TOBA has inspired and empowered generations of Black leaders in our community.

“We want to immolate positive role model images, make meaningful change that we are included in and not excluded from,” Ransom said.

TOBA helped ensure Black citizens could serve as city, county, and state leaders. They even spent three years pushing for the local Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa, and every year, they hold the MLK leadership breakfast.

“I think it’s going to inspire people to take more action, take more leadership take it upon themselves to be a part of the change we want to see,” Washington said.

Washington helped plan the breakfast. Nearly all Black leaders across Tampa Bay and the state will be present; along with speakers, leaders, singers and dancers.

“I think this is the one time of year we can stop, honor Dr. King’s legacy and just refresh everyone on the true mission of life which is to build others up as we continue to grow,” Washington said.

The breakfast is on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Tampa Marriott on Water Street.