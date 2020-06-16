Titus O’Neil, Dave Bautista to hold ‘Love Walk’ across Tampa

ANAHEIM, CA – JANUARY 29: In this handout image provided by Disneyland Resort, actor Dave Bautista poses with Groot outside the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction at Disney California Adventure park on January 29, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa residents Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil and Dave Bautista, actor and also a former WWE Superstar, will be holding a “Love Walk” across the city of Tampa next week.

The event comes after weeks of civil unrest over police brutalities and the deaths of unarmed black Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and more.

According to an event posted to Facebook, O’Neil and Bautista will lead Tampa Bay business leaders, elected officials and families across the Fortune Taylor Bridge to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on June 27.

The walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event’s details cite the bridge’s history, saying in part, “The bridge not only was a key link to West Tampa’s cigar factories, but has been seen as a symbolic connection between white and Hispanic residents in West Tampa and black residents to the east.”

It will end at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, where a “love wall,” created by local artist Bianca Burrows will be unveiled.

The event states attendees should bring their own water and wear a face covering.

For more details on the event, click here.