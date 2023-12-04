TAMPA (BLOOM) –
Certified Life and Career Coach for Moms Stephanie Allen joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with “4 Tips for Happier Thinking”:
- Embrace Life as 50/50 – As humans we experience 50% positive and 50% negative emotions in our lives, We aren’t supposed to be happy 100% of the time and in reality we wouldn’t want to be. We all experience the yin and the yang, the dark and the light, both joy and suffering in life. The truth is we wouldn’t recognize happiness without experiencing unhappiness. The 50/50 contrast of our emotions is what gives our lives meaning. This is good news because we can stop trying to resist feeling unhappy when it happens believing there is something wrong with us. Feeling unhappy about feeling unhappy is what causes us the most pain. Instead, we can alleviate some of the pressure by letting ourselves feel negative emotions and become more aware of the thoughts causing them. Once we make peace with life as 50/50 and embrace all of our emotions as just part of our human experience, we feel better.
- Happiness is a Choice – As the famous philosopher Marchus Aurelius said, “The happiness of our lives depends on the quality of our thoughts.” What makes this practice challenging is our human brains are programmed for pessimism to keep us safe. As soon as our eyes open in the morning, our minds begin scanning for problems. But if we spend more time focusing on problems rather than solutions or what we hate about life rather than what we love, we give more attention to what we don’t want rather than what we do and that is what we will continue to create in our life experience. This is why it is so important to observe what we are thinking because our thoughts determine the direction of our life. We have to be intentional about managing our thoughts instead of letting them run on autopilot. Even when circumstances in our lives are out of our control, we have the power to make a conscious choice of what we want to think about them. Choosing happiness means using our mental energy wisely by focusing on what is going well in our lives rather than what is missing. If we want to feel happy, we have to try on different thoughts to see which are most believable and practice them to feel that way. The thoughts that feel the best are the ones that will make our lives grow.
- Be Fully Present to Be Fully Happy – Everything we want and pursue in our lives is so we can feel a certain way. Often we wait to be happy until we’ve gotten the dream job, found the love of our life, lost the weight, had 2.5 children and the white picket fence, etc. but we don’t have to. We shouldn’t deprive ourselves of feeling all the good emotions we are expecting to feel until some day in the future. What if life didn’t get any better than this present moment? We have the power to generate all the joy, fulfillment and confidence we imagine we will feel some day right now. It is a gift we can give ourselves ahead of time with our thinking. Ultimately, the positive energy we let ourselves feel today and how we show up in our lives as a result is what enables us to reach our goals more quickly.
- Don’t Let Your Happiness Depend on Others – We all have an instruction guide in our head about how others should behave in order for us to feel good and be happy. We assume they should know exactly how to treat us if they loved us. The truth is they can’t read our minds and their manual for living is in their own language. We can always tell them what we want but they won’t always comply because humans don’t like to be controlled or told what to do. While it is okay to set high standards for ourselves, believing others should think and feel the way we do is what causes us the most pain. When we outsource our emotional well being based on how others show up, we give all of our power away. The truth is all the power to feel happy lies within us. When we take responsibility for how we feel, regardless of other people’s behavior we can live not only a happier life but a more empowered life. The best thing about letting go of our manuals for others is that they are finally free to be themselves and we can enjoy them for who they are, which is a more authentic way to live.