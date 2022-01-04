TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have set up a tip line and are offering a $12,500 reward for information on Harmony Montgomery, a missing New Hampshire girl whose disappearance has made national headlines.

“More than two years has passed since Harmony was last seen,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said during a press conference Monday evening. “And the public’s help, the public’s help is greatly needed.”

Aldenberg said Montgomery, who is visually impaired, was last seen in October 2019, when police were called to a residence in the city. She was 5 years old.

Police said they learned of her disappearance last week, and have been working with the the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find her.

Aldenberg previously told reporters they had little information about the child’s whereabouts and not enough details to issue an AMBER Alert. He said Monday that investigators were still treating it as a missing persons case.

“All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive, and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition until somebody shows me something that points that she’s not,” he said.

Aldenberg said those with tips can call their 24-hour police hotline at 603-203-6060.

“I’m appealing to everyone to help us find this little girl,” he said. “Someone knows something. Do what is right and call.”

Over the weekend, the Union Leader reported police were searching a home connected to the case. Property records showed it was sold in 2020. Aldenberg said Monday that the people living at the house now were not involved in the girl’s disappearance and have been cooperating with investigators.

Aldenberg said police had spoken to “many, many family members,” but would not reveal their names, and declined to share specifics about the girl’s parents. It’s still unclear who the child could be with or whether they will face charges.

“We’re two years behind the power curve in where Harmony should’ve been and who she should have been with,” he said. “She’s not with them.”

Police say Harmony is about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in her right eye, according to police.

Two New Hampshire businessmen and the Manchester CrimeLine stepped up to help, offering a $12,500 reward for information in the case.

In addition to the 24-hour police hotline (603-203-6060), those with information can call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.