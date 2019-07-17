Tiny royals get pampered at ‘Little Princess Spa’

CAROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Little princesses get the 5-star treatment at spa made just for them.

The Little Princess Spa is the perfect place for young girls to spend the day relaxing and having fun.

The tiny royal guests will get a mani-pedi, facial, glittery hair and their make-up done.

The business in Carrollwood is owned by a husband and wife team who retired from the military to pursue their fairytale dream.

A day at the spa costs $65 per girl and there are other options for princess parties.

The Little Princess Spa is located at 4802 Gunn Highway Ste. 138 in the Carrollwood area.

You can take a magic carpet ride to their shop by appointment or during office hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.