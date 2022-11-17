TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Because Karma is Ticketmaster.

After Ticketmaster crashed on Tuesday when millions of Taylor Swift fans attempted to secure pre-sale tickets to her Eras Tour, the ticket seller announced they will now cancel the public on-sale that was supposed to take place Friday.

Ticketmaster tweeted saying, “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled.”

As if Tuesday didn’t show how much frustration Swifites went through to score tickets, Thursday’s announcement will come as devastating to some.

Even if fans wanted to try to get resale tickets, they’re going to have to dig deep because prices have been skyrocketing. Some tickets going for $30,000.

CNN reported tickets for the show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 26 are listed on StubHub for as much as $21,600 each for a spot on the floor in front of the stage.

“As for just getting into the stadium — that’ll cost at least $350 on StubHub,” CNN reported.

For Tampa Bay Swift fans, the most expensive resale ticket at Raymond James Stadium on StubHub is going for $35,000 for seats in section 144 for Thursday’s show.