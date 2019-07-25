Three Lake correctional officers arrested following video showing officers beating inmate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Lake Correctional officers have been arrested following after a YouTube video surfaced showing the officers beating an inmate.

The incident took place on July 8 at the Lake Correction Facility in Clermont, Florida.

The officers were charged with the following counts:

Captain Milton Gass (hired July 2007) Two counts of Perjury by False Declaration & Three counts of Solicitation to Commit the Felony Crime of Perjury by False Declaration.

Correctional Officer Hunter Lingo (hired June 2017) One count of Principle to Malicious Battery

Correctional Officer Joshua Petersilge (hired September 2016) One count of Principle to Malicious Battery

“We took immediate action to terminate the employees arrested today following the criminal charges brought against them. The Florida Department of Corrections will not tolerate inmate abuse at any level. These swift disciplinary actions are a testament to our commitment to ensuring officers are held accountable when they abuse the trust of the public and those they are charged with supervising. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Inspector General as they continue to investigate all of those found to be involved in this incident. This investigation is not over. Anyone found to have acted outside their authorities or the standards of our Department will be held accountable.” Secretary Mark Inch

In the video, those filming are concerned for the other inmate’s life and can be heard saying “we have to tell somebody.”

The Department is immediately terminating all three employees.

The investigation by the OIG is ongoing and more arrests or administrative sanctions may be forthcoming. If anyone has any additional information or evidence to provide, they are encouraged to contact the FDC OIG at (850) 488-9265