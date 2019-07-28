150k sign petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October

(CNN) – Nearly 150,000 people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.
The petition was launched on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.
The group says such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful.
As of October 14, more than 149,000 people had signed the petition.
Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve, which started as a Pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.
MORE SPOOKY STORIES
- Top 10 searched Halloween costume ideas for 2019
- Cold Stone Creamery turns ice cream black for Halloween
- Police warn parents after Nerd Ropes found in drug bust
- Spooky spirit: Wesley Chapel family changes Halloween display every day
- From spooktacular fun to tasty treats, check out fall fun at Walt Disney World
- College admissions scandal is now a Halloween costume
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy, poll shows
- Yandy pays tribute to Mr. Rogers with sexy Halloween costume
- Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
- Tampa college-bound players, coaches react to NCAA approval of athlete compensation
- Police investigating crash after driver drove into water
- Possible sinkhole opens up in Altamonte Springs
- Teal pumpkin project encourages safe trick-or-treating
- Former Pres. Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school in Georgia, 13 days after fall