Thousands pack indoor venue in Paris to test COVID-19 transmission

(NBC News) — Around 5,000 music fans in France crowded together this weekend for an indoor rock concert, which also served as a COVID-19 experiment.

Concertgoers had to wear masks and take COVID-19 tests before and after the event.

The Paris Hospital Authority devised the test to assess how concerts can resume as France gradually ends its coronavirus restrictions.

Another 25,000 people in a control group stayed home to see if the virus spreads among those attending the concert.

The results of the experiment will be disclosed by the end of June.

