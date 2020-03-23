“This week, it’s going to get bad,” U.S. surgeon general warns

by: Kristine Varkony

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 20: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks to members of the press on the White House ground March 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate is working on a legislation to help on the economy that will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as coronavirus. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WCMH)– U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned the nation Monday morning by saying he does not think Americans are taking the “stay at home” message to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus serious enough.

“I want America to understand, this week, it’s going to get bad, and we really need to come together as a nation, ” Adams expressed to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

Adding that everyone needs to act as if they have the virus now to prevent its further spread.

“Test or no test, we need you to understand, you could be spreading it to someone else or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home,” Adams added.

At the beginning of our 15 days to stop the spread initiative, that the numbers you see reflect what happened two weeks ago. We don’t want Dallas, or New Orleans, or Chicago to turn into the next New York. It means everyone needs to be taking the right steps right now, and that means stay at home.

Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General

“It’s important for young people to know, you can get this disease,” Adams emphasized. “You can be hospitalized from this disease, you can die from this disease, but most importantly you can spread it to your loved ones, and so we really need you to lean in.”

