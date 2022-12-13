TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A surprise of a lifetime! On Tuesday, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski teamed up with USAA to give a Tampa military veteran a special surprise.

The former tight end and NFL legend surprised Jonny Flores, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient with a “retrofitted” truck.

In a video shared on Gronk’s Twitter account, Flores said that he served in the Army for four years.

On July 4, 2007, while serving in Baghdad, Iraq, he was hit with an improvised explosive device (IED). As a result of the explosion, he suffered injuries to his legs.

The truck gifted from USAA was fitted with special modifications including a wheelchair lift customized to enhance his mobility needs.

“This means a lot to me. To be able to get my independence and get in and out of this with ease,” Flores said. “That wheelchair thing is something else.”

In honor of USAA’s 100-year history of serving the military community, the financial service group has been gifting vehicles as part of its “Recycled Rides” program.

“This is a game changer, I can already see how many trips we’re going to do with the family. I’m so excited, I can’t thank you guys enough for this,” Flores said.

According to a press release, USAA has gifted over 100 vehicles this year.