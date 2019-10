FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Fla. Orlando had 75 million visitors last year as the theme park mecca continued to be the most visited destination in the United States, tourism officials said Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO (WESH) — On this day in 1971, Magic Kingdom opened at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Following the success of Disneyland in California, Walt Disney Productions looked to open a second park. In 1959, market surveys revealed only 5% of Disneyland’s visitors came from east of the Mississippi River.

Because of this, Walt Disney chose Orlando as the site of his new park.

