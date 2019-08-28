‘Think before you post’: Hillsborough schools address rash of threats with new campaign

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – With only three weeks into the new school year, Hillsborough County School District has received numerous school threats, which were unfounded.

On Wednesday, the school district along with law enforcement leaders in Hillsborough County are coming together to announce a new campaign called “Think Before You Post.”

Just last week, a 12-year-old student from Burns Middle School was arrested for making a school threat on a social media app. That student is facing a felony charge for a written threat.

The goal of the campaign is to help get the word out to students and the community that a threat of any kind against a school or student is not a joke. The school district wants everyone to understand there are serious and permanent consequences to school threats, including arrest.

