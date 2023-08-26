Saturday starts out warm and dry with temperatures around 80 degrees across the Bay Area. There could be a few showers late in the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Feels like temps will be over 100 degrees yet again.

Rain chances will be higher Sunday with mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms as highs remain in the mid 90s.

There won’t be much change Monday with an increased in pm showers and storms as highs rise to the low and mid 90s.

As a potential tropical storm moves west of Tampa, rain and wind will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chance decrease by the weeks end with weekend temperatures rising to the low and mid 90s.