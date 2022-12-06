PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.

Surveillance video from True Corp in Plant City shows a pair of brazen thieves targeting the business in broad daylight.

“The first feeling is anger, we’re upset,” said True Co-Owner Mark Lever.

The video shows two men using power tools to cut the locks off several box trucks at the business.

“They broke in here, cut the locks, and took everything out, and left,” Lever said.

The thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment and tools.

“All of our equipment, tools, inventory, cleaning us out essentially,” Lever said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect’s vehicle involved in this theft was also seen trespassing at a separate business in Seffner.

According to HCSO, the men used power tools to cut the locks off the doors of several box trucks before stealing equipment used to inspect underground pipes. The suspects also stole a cleaning machine and handheld power tools.

Hours earlier, HCSO said the same suspects hit a business in Seffner. In both incidents, they were driving a newer model black Nissan Rogue.

Days after getting burglarized, Lever said thieves stole everything from the mailbox at the business, including checks from clients.

The suspects can be seen on store surveillance driving away from the mailbox in a black sedan.

“Now we have to wash all of the checks, we have to start over with people that mailed us checks, and inventory and things that were in there, it’s just a complete start over,” Lever said.

Lever wants to get the word out to warn other local business owners to be on high alert.

“They always seem to fall around the holidays, seems to be a peak season for break-ins,” said Lever.

Lever says it’s not the loss of money from the thefts that matters, rather the impact on his business, employees and customers.

“Our teams, work triple time as it is during the holidays to help get families back in their homes, so this delays that process. It takes more time for them and the families that they’re helping because we have had to delay projects,” said Lever.

If you have any information about the suspects, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

