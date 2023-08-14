TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida non-profit is offering a $25,000 reward after two pet horses were stolen and believed to be sold on the black market for human consumption.

The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) said the pet horses, Canela (a 6-month filly) and Venus (a 2-year-old filly) were stolen from a private property in the Rolling Oaks area of Southwest Ranches on Friday, Aug. 11.

The non-profit said the stolen horses were led through a deconstructed fence at the back of the property between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“There is a grave concern that the fillies were preyed upon and have become the victims of the black-market horse meat trade,” ARM said. “This illegal activity promotes violent butchering of horses to sell their meat for human consumption – an industry that has plagued the State of Florida for decades.”

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible is eligible to receive the $25,000 reward.

ARM and the Davie Police Department are actively investigating the case.