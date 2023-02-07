TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Instead of traveling to a new destination, some people choose to explore places much closer to home.

A travel company called Travel Lens ranked the most popular tourist destinations in America to find the safest, most affordable and best overall locations for a staycation.

Topping the list is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with a score of 8.15 out of 10. Travel Lens said 20 million visitors a year are drawn to Myrtle Beach for its reputation as the best location for golfers and its 60 miles of uninterrupted beaches.

Coming in second is Orlando, Florida with a score of 7.74 out of 10. With 32 theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, the city has a lot to offer in the fun category. Travel Lens said Orlando is one of the safest areas to visit, with only two crimes committed per 100,000 people in 2021.

Rounding out the top three is Key West, Florida with a score of 7.69 out of 10. With an average temperature of 77.3 degrees, the city is the hottest destination on Travel Lens’ list. Key West also offers plenty of activities to visitors, including fishing, snorkeling and exploring the city’s rich history.

Travel Lens said it looked at five factors to compile the list of 40 cities: the cheapest stay, the most restaurants, the most attractions, the hottest staycation location and the safest staycation state.

Here’s a look at Travel Lens’ top 10 staycation locations and their scores.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (8.15/10)

Orlando, Florida (7.74/10)

Key West, Florida (7.69/10)

Page, Arizona (7.49/10)

Moab, Utah (7.18/10)

Tampa, Florida (6.97/10)

Miami, Florida (6.92/10)

Charleston, South Carolina (6.72/10)

Stanley, Idaho (6.31/10)