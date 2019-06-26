There’s no serial killer in Manatee County, sheriff’s office says

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office took quick action this week to quash rumors that were circulating online about a serial killer in the area.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies had been getting questions about social media posts implying a serial killer was loose in Manatee County and surrounding areas.

It appears the rumors the sheriff’s office is referring to started in a Facebook group for people living in the Bradenton community.

“We want to clarify that the deaths referenced in these posts that occurred in MCSO’s jurisdiction are being investigated, and at this time nothing suspicious or criminal in nature has been discovered,” the sheriff’s office said in its post.

They added, “we will always inform you in the event we believe public safety is at risk.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the sheriff’s office. Spokesman Randy Warren says detectives investigated two unrelated deaths last weekend. One was caused by a medical episode, the other was an overdose.

Anyone who has questions about the situation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2278.