The true story of one woman’s journey of coming to terms with the permanent consequences of a surgeon’s devastating mistake

On the Way to Casa Lotus is the gripping true story of Junco Margain’s journey coming to terms with the permanent consequences of a surgeon’s devastating mistake. Mindful that even good people make errors and that vengeance such as legal action would not mend her broken body or soul, she chooses instead to embark on a quest for peace and healing beginning by seeking space in her heart to forgive.

Bestselling author of ‘On The Way to Casa Lotus’, Lorena Junco, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share her personal story and how she found it in her heart to forgive that doctor that changed her life forever.

