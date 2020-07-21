CBS All Access’ new unscripted series THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE, featuring the world-renowned psychic medium, is available to binge, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

Throughout the eight-episode season, Thomas journeys across America using his ability to connect unsuspecting everyday people with those on the other side. Whether he’s behind the wheel of a rideshare in Chicago or grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles, Thomas’s powerful readings offer insight and closure, resulting in emotional and heartwarming reunions between the living and the dead.