The route of Saturday’s Love Walk was no accident

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Hundreds gathered in downtown Tampa Saturday morning for Titus O’Neil and Dave Bautista’s Love Walk.

Titus O’Neil told 8 On Your Side the Love Walk is a call to action for everyone in the community.

“I truly believe it will take everybody to break down the systemic issues that have plagued our country for years,” he said.

The group walked from Curtis Hixon Park over the Fortune Taylor Bridge and ended up at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park. This route was purposely chosen for the walk.

“She was a freed slave that owned 33 acres of land,” O’Neil said. “If it wasn’t for the bridge being able to be built on her land, there are several businesses that would not have had the opportunity to grow and prosper without her allowing them to.”

After the walk, the Love Wall was unveiled by local artists Bianca Burrows. This was a replica, as the real Love Wall mural is located in Seminole Heights. The replica will stay at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park for a month.

