The Rock’s father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, dies at 75

(WTVO) — Wrestler Rocky Johnson, known to younger fans as father of The Rock, passed away Wednesday at 75-years-old.

WWE reported the passing earlier this evening.

Rocky got his start in the National Wrestling Alliance in 1964, changing his name from Wayde Douglas Bowles to Rocky Johnson at the start of his career.

His career with the WWE began in 1983, where he was one half of the World Champion Tag Team duo known as The Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas. The Soul Patrol were the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

Johnson retired in 1991 and would go on to train his son, who became a pro wrestling icon as The Rock before making the transition to acting.

The Soulman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.