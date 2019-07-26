‘The Office! A Musical Parody’ coming to Clearwater next year

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you heard? “The Office” has been turned into a musical. And get this⁠—you can watch your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees sing and dance their way across the stage in Tampa Bay!

“The Office! A Musical Parody,” will be at the Capitol Theatre in Clearwater next year on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, February 29. Tickets are $35, $50, and $70.

The production is a musical adaptation of the hit comedy series, which is set at a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The cast is putting its final touches on the show before its debut in Toronto and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“Everyone loves The Office and seeing their response, even people that have never seen a show before, they’ve never been to the theatre, they might not be interested in musical theatre, come to the show and they have a blast and they leave smiling and laughing. And I think in Scranton it’s going to be that energy, just magnified,” said Medeline Glenn, who plays Pam.

To catch Michael Scott and the gang in Clearwater, visit rutheckerdhall.com/event/office-musical-parody and buy tickets.

