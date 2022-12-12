Since its inception in 2012, the Gramatica Family Foundation has been focused on providing combat wounded veterans with mortgage-free, energy-efficient homes. Over an eight-year period our foundation improved the lives of six veterans by building homes to meet their physical, financial, and emotional needs. These homes have allowed some of our country’s heroes to live independently and with dignity while they pursue higher education, civilian employment, and other dreams without worrying about meeting some of the financial obligations of home ownership.

As the nature of the conflict in the Middle East has changed, along with the strengthening of the real estate development market here at home, the ability to purchase lots, build homes, and identify qualifying veteran candidates has increasingly become a challenge. In an effort to remain true to the Gramatica Family Foundation goal of providing veterans with a safe and sustainable place to call home, it now feel it’s necessary to adjust our mission to create the opportunity to assist a greater number of veterans through a variety of projects. Moving forward, the foundation will explore opportunities to support local veterans through means such as completing home repair and rehabilitation projects and assisting other nonprofits on veteran home builds. Through it’s new mission, to positively impact the quality of life of our community’s veterans through housing initiatives, the Gramatica Family Foundation remains as determined and dedicated as ever to supporting our local heroes.

NFL Great and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Martin Gramatica joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the Tampa Bay community can support the cause.

