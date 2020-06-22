The Doctor Is In: Heart Failure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Spirit Airlines is increasing its daily flights to and from Tampa International Airport, an email from the airline says.

"We’re resuming 14 routes at TPA in June and July. We’re also jumping from just a few flights a week to 15 per day. These flights had been temporarily suspended due to lack of demand for travel, but we’re beginning to see demand return," said Field Sutton, an airline spokesman.