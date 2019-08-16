The Daytime Buzz

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) - An Uber Eats driver who claimed to have been the victim of a carjacking earlier this week has now been arrested after deputies say she made the whole story up.

Pasco County deputies say 35-year-old Heidi Schmutz reported that she had been approached by a man around 3 a.m. Wednesday while she was loading food in her car. According to a sheriff's office report, Schmutz claimed the man told her he had a gun and instructed her to drive.