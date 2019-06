TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)-As kids, most of us looked forward to our birthdays, especially the party but for some children, there is no cake, ice cream or presents.

“I know for myself and maybe you, when I was a kid a birthday was really special. You got to go out to your favorite restaurant, you have some friends over and maybe a party at your house. But for a lot of kids in our organization, they don’t get to do any of those things,” said Ricky Gallon, Community Liaison with the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay.