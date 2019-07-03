SWEET! ‘The Cake Girl’ opens mini cupcake shop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) ⁠— If you’re looking for a sweet treat that’s small in size, you’ll want to take a bite out of this.

The Cake Girl makes custom cakes, including birthdays, baby showers, private parties and wedding cakes.

But the shop specializes in miniature cupcakes that are two bites in size, so there’s no guilt in trying all 42+ flavors.

The mini cupcakes come in a 4 pack for $6, 6 Pack for $9 and 12 pack for $18.

There is also fudgy brownies, brownie sundaes, award-winning carrot cake and delicious ice cream at the new store.

The Cake Girl is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 13713 N. Dale Mabry Hwy in Carrollwood.

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Cake Girl.