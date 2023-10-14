FLORIDA (NEXSTAR) — In the words of the late Jimmy Buffett, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

For those who enjoy them, craft beers open up a world of unique and interesting flavor combinations. With the right mixture of ingredients, craft beers satisfy those looking for a wider variety of tastes than your typically domestic brand offers, let alone their potential health benefits.

In the spirit of drinking craft beer, Yahoo! Finance’s Sultan Khalid put together a list of the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state.

For this, Khalid looked through Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, etc., and Google Trends to the best American craft beers by state.

Ultimately, Khalid ranked the best craft beers alphabetically in order of descending quality in every state. Depending on the batch, craft beer’s ABV (alcohol by volume) can vary.

In Florida, Khalid ranked Morning Wood, 11% ABV as the best craft beer option in the state. A blend of smokey, salty, rich flavors, such as maple syrup, fresh roasted coffee, and bacon, is found in this Imperial Porter made by Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park. It is aged in High West Whiskey barrels, which the company says brings smoothness to the combination.

Morning Wood earned a 100, the highest score possible on BeerAdvocate, and is ranked 48th across other beers nationwide as of Oct. 13. It also maintains a high rating of 4.51/5 on Untappd.