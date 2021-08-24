The Art of Apologizing | Why Saying “I’m Sorry” can be good for you and the person you offended

Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Clinical Supervisor with specialties in eating and personality disorders, Emily Camera with McNulty Counseling and Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why learning to say “I’m Sorry”, is as good for you as it is the person you are apologizing to.

