Texas realtors association to stop using term ‘master’

(CNN) – Goodbye master bedroom, hello primary bedroom.

The Houston Association of Realtors is replacing “master” with “primary” on its online property database.

This change comes after weeks of protests for racial equality and years of discussion about changing the terminology.

The association says the MLS advisory group regularly reviews terms and fields used in the system to make sure they are consistent with the current market environment.

The president of the Houston Black Real Estate Association says this change is long overdue.

“How we present a particular space and how it is spoken, how it’s presented it really does make a difference,” Ladonna Parker said.

This change only applies to online listings posted on the HAR’s website.

Realtors will not be fined for using master bedroom or master bath in their own marketing and photo descriptions.

