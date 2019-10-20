Texas deputies searching for parents of 3-year-old found wandering alone

HARRIS COUNTY, Tx. (WFLA) — Harris County deputies are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a 3-year-old who was found wandering alone Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the child was transported to Child Protective Services where he will remain until his guardians are located.

If you recognize the child or know someone who may, you’re urged to call the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at 713-221-6000 or Child Protective Services at 713-394-4000.

Help us identify and locate the parents or guardians of a 3-year-old who was found walking alone early this morning in… Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 20, 2019

LATEST STORIES: