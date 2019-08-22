Testimony continues in parking lot manslaughter trial

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Day two of testimony continues in the Michael Drejka manslaughter case.

Michael Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in a Circle A convenience store parking lot last year after an argument over a handicapped parking spot.

11:01 a.m

The next witness, Natasha Meade is called to the stand. Meade is a Forensic Specialist with the PSCO.

Meade states that her job is to document crime scenes through photos and video. She was asked to take pictures of the defendant at the PCSO station after he was brought in on July 19, 2018.

9:50 a.m.

Drejka explains the day of the shooting in his own words. He states that he walked around the car of Britany Jacobs, the girlfriend of McGlockton, who police say parked in the handicap spot.

Drejka says he approached the car and Jacobs asked him what he was doing.

Drejka shows detectives how close he was to Jacobs car.

Detectives ask Drejka why he didn’t just call law enforcement about the illegal parking.

Detective asking if Drejka ever spoke with store owner about this handicap spot issue. Drejka says he doesn’t like to argue. Detective pushing him- wouldn’t it be best to contact law enforcement, instead of putting yourself in a situation that could escalate? @WFLAJB — Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. (@WFLAMahsa) August 22, 2019

Drejka was asked how long was it before he pulled out gun? Drejka tells detectives it seemed like a split-second. Prosecutors says a gun was pulled about 3 to 4 seconds after the victim shoved Drejka to the ground. ⁦

“So after he shoved you and you fell to the ground…and then grab your firearm, for what reason,” asks Detective Redman.

“Because I fell,” said Drejka.

“What did you think he was going to do,” said Redman.

“I’m thinking he is going to finish what the hell he just started,” said Drejka.

Detective Redman tells Drejka, McGlockton is deceased. Drejka thanks Redman for telling about McGlockton and then immediately mentions Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

“I did exactly what I thought I was suppose to be doing at that time considering what was happening to myself,” said Drejka.

9:37 a.m

Detective Richard Redman with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office takes the stand. Redman states he works in the robbery and homicide unit and his responsibility the day of the shooting was to interview Drejka at the PCSO’s North District Station.

Redman states that he recorded the interview with the defendant.

The interview is now being played for the jury. They have also been provided a transcript of the interview.

The interview is about an hour long.

Detective conducted the #michaeldrejka interview on the day of the shooting, July 19, 2018, at approximately 8:30pm. He had watched the surveillance video to prepare. State also gave transcript to jury. @wfla @WFLAJB pic.twitter.com/t767P1i6pZ — Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. (@WFLAMahsa) August 22, 2019

9:30 a.m.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Detective James Upton takes the stand. Upton states that he was in the robbery/homicide at the time of the incident.

Upton states Drejka signed a Miranda Rights waiver before speaking with police.

9:10 a.m.

The surveillance video from the shooting was played for the jury, showing McGlockton forcibly push Drejka to the ground. The video shows Drejka then take out a handgun and fire a single round at McGlockton, hitting him in the chest.

The video was played for the jury in regular speed and in slow motion.

8:45 a.m.

The first witness to testify on Thursday was Joseph Soutllo, Media Forensics Specialist for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Soutllo explained how he developed, collected and preserved surveillance video from the July 19, 2018 shooting.