Saturday starts out warm and dry with temperatures around 80 degrees in the Bay Area and other communities in the mid to upper 70s. The best chance of storms will be in the late afternoon and evening hours which means high temperatures will be much warmer, topping out in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures well over 100 degrees.

Tropical moisture provides a better chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms with highs in the low 90s and a bit breezy. Highs will be slightly lower, rising to the lower 90s.

Fewer showers can be expected Monday and a much drier work week is upcoming. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s.