Temple Terrace police investigate deadly shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators continue to search for a man they believe may have information on a deadly shooting that happened in Temple Terrace Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the Boardwalk at Morris Bridge apartments around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead.

A second person also shot, was taken to a hospital nearby.

Police said the man they’re looking for is driving a green Kia Soul.

Detectives believe he may know something but didn’t call him a suspect.

Residents said the shooting makes them uneasy.

“It’s concerning. It’s concerning that it’s home and you don’t really know what’s going on. It’s supposed to be a safe place, but out of touch and not knowing what’s going on can be pretty concerning,” said Juan Jimenez.

Jimenez said most of the residents at the apartment complex are college students.

Police have yet to release the names of the people who were shot.