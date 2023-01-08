The sky will be partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures dropping to the mid and upper 50s. With lots of sunshine, highs will rise once again to the mid 70s.

A weak front brings more clouds Tuesday, but we should stay fairly dry. It will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Lows after the front will drop into the low 50s Wednesday with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

A stronger front will bring showers and a few storms overnight Thursday into Friday as the sky clears late Friday.

Highs next weekend will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s with lows in the 40s.