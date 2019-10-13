Temperatures plunge as fall snowstorm blankets Colorado

A bicyclist uses a tire track to guide her bicycle down South Monroe Street as the season’s first snow storm sweeps over the metropolitan area Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the snow will move out and cold temperatures will envelope the area as the storm moves on to the plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — A fall snowstorm is blanketing much of Colorado, dropping temperatures into the 20s and slowing traffic in urban areas along the Front Range.

National Weather Service forecasters predicted 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) of snow in the Denver area Thursday and warned that freezing temperatures would persist along the Interstate 25 corridor and the Eastern Plains through Friday.

Highs reached the upper 70s (mid-20s Celsius) in Denver on Wednesday afternoon before the storm moved in overnight. Denver police said about 100 crashes were reported during rush hour Thursday and told drivers via Twitter: “keep your wits about you.”

Snow fell in Colorado’s mountains through Thursday afternoon, a welcome sight for skiers and snowboarders waiting for resorts to open for the season.