Teeth check: How bad is Halloween candy for you?

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Halloween is full of costumes and fun but is there a hidden monster is in the candy you get while trick or treating?

According to local dentist Dr. Kristie Johnson at Mid-County Dental Associates, one night of gorging on Halloween candy won’t give you a mouth full of cavities.

She says the real cavity culprit is in the constant snacking.

Dr. Johnson suggests enjoying your bucket of candy during meal times.

“This is when saliva production is at its peak, which will help prevent tooth decay,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson says there are three things to do to keep your teeth healthy and sparkling.

The Florida Dental Association suggests balancing out the sugary candies with fluoridated water to reduce cavities by 20 to 40 percent.

