Teens leaving graduation party lose control of a car, crash through roof

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car went through the roof of a home after going airborne in Missouri on Sunday, KTVI reported.

The crash happened in the small city of Eureka, which is near St. Louis around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the report, two teenagers were leaving a graduation party when their vehicle went up a ramp, rolled down a hill and catapulted up into the roof of home in a quiet residential street.

The car crashed through the roof, landing just feet from a bed where the homeowners were sleeping.

Officials said both teens walked away unscathed. No other injuries were reported.

