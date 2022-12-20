COCOA, Fla. (WFLA) – New details have emerged after a 17-year-old boy was accused of brutally attacking his mother last month.

According to WESH, a report from the Cocoa Police Department said the teen, now charged with attempted murder, stabbed his mother several times before hitting her in the face with a frying pan.

When police arrived, “the victim took a breath and stated [her son] did this,” the outlet reported.

During the attack, the suspect’s friend tried to get him to stop. Later, the teen left in his mother’s Kia and picked up his girlfriend.

WESH stated that the friend who witnessed the attack and another teen followed the suspect and his girlfriend in a Jeep that also belonged to the victim.

After police tracked the suspect by pinging his cell phone, investigators said he refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase before eventually crashing on Interstate 95.

According to the station, detectives said that while they were interviewing the teen, “he admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times with a pocketknife he carried around…He struck the victim in the head until the frying pan broke.”

When asked why he did it, he told officials he was upset that his mother was constantly on him about cleaning his room.

“The suspect advised that he was upset because his mother was constantly on his case about cleaning his room,” WESH reported.