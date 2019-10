AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in located a teenager who was reported missing in Avon Park.

Deputies said Lovelie Celescin, 16, has not been seen since Thursday night.

Celescin is black, 5 feet 3 inches with long blue hair. It’s unclear what she was wearing when she left home.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call detectives at 863-402-7200.

LATEST STORIES: