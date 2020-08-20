Teen pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-75 near Ruskin

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run that killed a teenage pedestrian on Interstate 75 near the Sun City Center exit.
The collision occurred Wednesday evening around 11:10 p.m.
Troopers say the 17-year-old from Ruskin was walking in the southbound lanes when she was struck by a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer.
The girl died at the scene.
Troopers said the vehicle did not stop and continued southbound on I-75.
Those with information regarding the incident are being asked to call the FHP at 813-558-1800.
