Teen on her first skydive dies with instructor after chutes fail to open

(CNN) – A Georgia teen’s first skydiving trip has ended in tragedy.
Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor 35-year-old Nick Esposito were killed after performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.
The Upson County Sheriff’s Office said the primary parachute failed to open and the emergency chute was not completely depoyed.
Triplicata and Esposito died at the scene.
According to CNN, Triplicata was celebrating graduating high school and her parents and siblings were present.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- LIVE: Gov. DeSantis announces $75M in housing assistance for Floridians
- 2 considered armed and dangerous after murder of 22-year-old man in Polk County
- Florida among states that should roll back reopening due to coronavirus surge, task force report says
- Suspect accused of stomping on unconscious Florida officer’s head identified
- At-home science projects you can do with your kids