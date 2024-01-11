TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The New Port Richey Police Department is searching for a vehicle that allegedly hit a teen pedestrian Wednesday night, leaving him with traumatic lower body injuries.

According to police, officers responded to Madison Street and Illinois Avenue around 10:05 p.m., where they found the victim, a 16-year-old, unresponsive in the middle of the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

The police department said witnesses stated a Kia sedan allegedly hit the teen before leaving the scene. The vehicle is described as a newer Kia Forte four-door sedan with a missing driver side mirror.

The Kia was last seen traveling south on Madison Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.