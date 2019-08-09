Go-kart driver dies after crash in illegal drag race at Showtime Speedway

A go-kart driver has died after crashing into a guardrail in an unlawful drag race at Showtime Speedway on Thursday night.

The Pinellas Park Police Departments says the driver, Jesse Outlaw, 29, succumbed to “catastrophic” injures at Bayfront Hospital after the go-kart accident at the closed speedway in Pinellas County.

Police say officers responded to Showtime Speedway around 10:00pm Thursday night for a report of a go-kart accident. Upon further investigation, police learned Outlaw and another go-kart driver entered the speedway property from Ulmerton Road to race one another.

Police say the two go-kart drivers races from the north end of the drag strip to the southern end, at which time they turned around and raced back in the same direction. Outlaw failed to observe a guardrail and crashed into it, resulting in grave injuries.

Outlaw was not wearing a helmet or a safety harness, police added. The speedway was closed and racing was not permitted on the strip at that time.

Due to the circumstances of the case, a traffic homicide investigation was

initiated in coordination with the States Attorney Office.

The driver of the second go-kart was interviewed and released. He did not

sustain any injuries or strike Outlaw’s kart during the incident.

There are no charges at this time however, this investigation is still active, Pinellas Park Police added.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated the deceased victim, Jesse Outlaw, was 18-years-old. This was based on information from Pinellas Park Police in their initial release. The victim’s age has been corrected to 29-years-old.