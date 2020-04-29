Teen creates stunning sidewalk chalk art

AUGUSTA, GA. (CNN) – A teenager in Georgia is doing her part to cheer up her community amid coronavirus-related lock downs.

Sixteen-year-old Railey Warren is a chalk artist and has been creating stunning images on everyday pavement since she was 10.

“I always felt like I was wasting paper, or I was so worried about messing up when I was doing normal mediums so chalk art was just able to wash away whenever it was done,” Warren said.

Her more recent projects include a scavenger hunt. Her Instagram story revealed the map of their locations.

“Right now, people are all stuck in their homes… social distancing, that’s hard on some people. So I’m hoping to create as much fun as possible and something more interactive like this chalk art,” she said.

A reporter with WJBF asked Warren, “When the rain hits, doesn’t it frustrate you to see all of this beautiful work just washed away?”

“It doesn’t actually because people get pictures of it, they get to pose with it, do whatever they want and then I get another canvas,” she said.

Another canvas means another opportunity to turn ordinary pavement, into an extraordinary work of art.

