Teen accused of crashing stolen car, stealing another vehicle, leading deputies on chase in Spring Hill

(Photo: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old boy is accused of stealing and crashing a vehicle, then stealing another vehicle before leading deputies on a chase in Spring Hill.

Initial information shows the boy stole a vehicle and crashed it at a home on Tranquil Drive. It’s unclear if the boy or anyone else was injured in the crash.

Deputies said the boy left the scene, then stole another vehicle.

Deputies spotted the teen in the stolen vehicle and tried to pull him over, but he fled.

They eventually got the boy to pull over on Norbert Street, but he got out of the car and ran away.

After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody.

It’s unclear what charges he faces at the time.

