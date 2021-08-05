Teen accidentally shot, killed mother before turning gun on himself, police say

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing new details about a double shooting that left two people dead in Oklahoma.

At 11:22 p.m. on July 31, Del City officers were called to a reported shooting at a home near S.E. 15th St. and S. Sunnylane Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. Investigators found a firearm next to his body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

As police went inside the home, officers found a woman in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s tragic. It boils down to an accidental shooting,” said Major Bradley Rule with the Del City Police Department. “The bullet went through the wall separating the living room from the kitchen, and went all the way through the wall and struck his mother in the head, killing her.”

Witnesses believe that the male was sitting in the living room handling a firearm when it went off. The bullet traveled through a wall and hit his mother in the head.

“To be handling this firearm and then it goes off, I’m sure that was terrifying in and of itself. But then to go around the corner and see the result of it, shooting your own mother, I can’t imagine what he felt,” said Rule.

The male then ran outside where he shot himself in the head, witnesses say.

“We will still investigate it all the way to the end just to confirm those facts just to make sure there’s nothing else going on… there’s not something going on we don’t know about,” said Rule.

Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office will continue investigating to confirm eyewitness accounts with the evidence.

KFOR reached out to the family, and although declining an interview, they expressed it was an accident and they are at a loss for words.

